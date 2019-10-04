|
December 1934 - September 2019 Michael 'Mike' David Nadler, prominent investment broker for Merrill Lynch, engineer, philanthropist, world traveler, and athlete, passed away peacefully at his home in Corona del Mar, California, on September 8, 2019. He was 84. Mike had been battling Parkinson's disease for several years. Mike was born in Brooklyn, New York, the only child of Paula and Irving Nadler. He graduated from Brooklyn Technical High School ('52) and graduated from Cornell University in 1958 with a bachelors in civil engineering. Following college, he worked as an engineer, first in the U.S. Air Force as a second lieutenant, and later at Douglas Aircraft which brought him to California in the early 1960s. In 1967, inspired by his friend Walter Haddad, Mike made a bold move to change his career. He obtained his securities license and worked part-time at an investment firm. In 1971 he took the plunge and joined Merrill Lynch full-time in Newport Beach. He never looked back. Success came quickly, and Mike was promoted to vice president in 1980. After a very successful 25 years, Mike retired from Merrill Lynch in 1995. In the 1980s, Mike dove into philanthropy. He often spoke of Cornell as a foundation of his success, and felt strongly about giving back. He sat on Cornell's University Council, was vice president of his alumni class, organized fundraising campaigns, and played a key role in the revival of the Delta Chi fraternity. With his friend Randy Atherton, he organized many lobster-party reunion-fundraisers for Cornell at Laguna Beach. Mike was also an active supporter of Brooklyn Tech, Orange County arts organizations, and sat on the board of the Orange County Philharmonic for several years. Mike and his wife Lori enjoyed 50 loving years as a married couple. They met in the early 1960s at a ski club in Santa Monica. The couple married in 1969 and enjoyed an adventurous life together, travelling widely (often with family), skiing, supporting each other's philanthropy efforts, and meeting new friends along the way. In 1976 Mike and Lori moved to their permanent home in Corona del Mar. They enjoyed the proximity to the ocean, and took many Sunday walks to the beach, always followed by stop for breakfast at the nearby Coco's restaurant. Mike treasured his family and friendships. He and Lori spent most holidays with Lori's family. He enjoyed giving financial advice to his many nieces and nephews, educating them about the financial industry and the importance of saving and investing. An athlete from a young age, Mike stayed active throughout his life, biking, hiking, golfing, playing tennis and handball, and, of course, skiing with Lori-especially in Switzerland, his favorite place. He loved chocolate, good wine, watching old movies, tennis, golf, and the news on TV. He will be missed by his family and many dear friends. Mike was preceded in death by his father Irving and his mother Paula. He is survived by his wife Lori, as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews. A memorial reception will be held at the Balboa Bay Club, Corona Del Mar, CA, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on October 19, 2019.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 4 to Oct. 13, 2019