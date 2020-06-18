August 12, 1983 - March 13, 2020 Michael Douglas Shumway, 36, passed away in Los Angeles on March 13th 2020. As a youth, Michael attended Somis School and later attended Adolfo Camarillo High School. Michael was known lovingly as "Mikey" by family and friends. Mikey enjoyed playing sports and was particularly skilled at playing golf. Mikey was known to be able to drive a golf ball "a country mile". Mikey had an infectious smile that lent itself to acquiring many friends over his lifetime. Many people adored Mikey.It was well understood by family and friends that Mikey, like many others before him, spent years battling drug and alcohol addiction. Mikey was certainly not alone in his struggles in that regard. By all accounts of people close to him, prior to his passing Mikey spent the last year of his life as a clean and sober individual. This was a wonderful accomplishment and something that he took pride in. Mikey's sobriety at the end of his life was something his friends and family were equally proud of him for.Those close to Mikey do not believe that his sudden passing did anything to stain that accomplishment of achieving 12 months of continuous sobriety during the final year of his life.Mikey is survived by his father Michael Sr and wife Doreen, his mother Heidi and his brothers Kevin and Kyle.



