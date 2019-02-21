|
May 25, 1942 - February 4, 2019 Mike Thompson was a Long Beach/Lakewood native who was part of the first-ever graduating class of Lakewood High School. He worked for many years as Vice President for Thompson Tank & Manufacturing on Cherry Ave. in Long Beach. He was preceded in death by his father C.S. "Tommy" Thompson and mother Gustava. He is survived by brother Dave and sister Janice, daughters Keri and Becky, sons Dan and Michael, grandchildren Claire, Bridget and Dean, and many other loving family and friends. Services will be held 12 noon on Saturday, February 23 at Garden Grove Friends Church in Garden Grove.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019