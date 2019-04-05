|
(66) passed away on March 20, 2019 in San Diego. Preceded in death by his parents, Goro and Kazue Kudo. Survived by his siblings, Tim (Laura) Kudo of Telluride, CO, Sandi (Randy) Strong of Newbury Park, CA, Gail (Jim) Montgomery of Colorado Springs, CO, nephews Adam (Cassidy) Strong, Christopher (Brittany) Strong and niece Tiffany Strong. Extended family; aunts, uncles, many cousins and treasured friends. Mike was known for his generous spirit and love of travel. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at West Los Angeles Buddhist Temple, 2003 Corinth Ave., Los Angeles.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019