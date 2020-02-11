|
|
January 14, 1958 - January 26, 2020 On Sunday, January 26th, 2020, Michael James Murphy, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 62. Mike was born in Santa Clarita, California, on January 14th, 1958. He attended Loyola Marymount University, majoring in Business. In 1978 Mike went on a study abroad trip to Heidelberg, Germany, where he met his wife, Barbara Murphy. They were married on December 27th, 1980. They raised a son, Ryan Murphy, and a daughter, Laura (Murphy) Schneider, in Rolling Hills Estates, California. Mike's career was focused on technology management. Out of college he worked in sales at Hewlett Packard. He then served as a Senior Vice President at Cambridge Technology Partners where he ran the Western Region. In 2001, he became the Chief Executive Officer of InQuira which was sold to Oracle in September of 2011. After his tenure at Inquira, Mike served on the board of numerous companies. And, in 2019 he co-founded an investment firm, Ankona, which focuses on investing in software technology companies. Finally, he was proud to be a member of the Little Company of Mary Hospital Board of Trustees. People were drawn to Mike's upbeat, joyful personality. He was a natural leader and seemed to always find ways to better the lives of those around him. Mike had a passion for sports. He played basketball at Loyola Marymount, and spent innumerable Saturday mornings playing pickup beach volleyball games with his friends and family. Later in life, he could often be found on the golf course, honing his skills and enjoying both the outdoors and the camaraderie that the game brings. Mike also loved food. He enjoyed planning and cooking large, intricate meals that brought his family and friends together. And, he loved traveling to restaurants, both in the South Bay and around the world, to enjoy a meal with the people he loved. Most of all, Mike loved his family. Mike was preceded in death by his father, John. He is survived by his mother, Myrna, his wife, Barbara, his two children, Ryan and Laura, his brothers, John and Mark, and his grandchildren Kellen, Emily, Presley, and Annabelle. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Little Company of Mary Foundation.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020