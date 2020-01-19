|
November 14, 1926 - January 16, 2020 Fr. Michael James O'Shea was born in Cork City, Ireland on November 14, 1926 the son of Mortimer O'Shea and Catherine Mehigan. He entered the Capuchin Order on October 3, 1946 at Rochestown, Ireland where he received the habit and was given the religious name Venantius. He professed his Solemn Vows on October 4, 1950. He was ordained to the priesthood on May 23, 1954 at Capuchin Friary Co. Donegal.He studied at the University in Cork and obtained a B.A. in History and Philosophy with a minor in English literature. After ordination he was sent to California in September of 1954. He taught religion at St. Francis High School in La Cañada-Flintridge, CA. He was Associate Pastor at St. Mary's Church in Ukiah, CA, Old Mission Santa Ines in Solvang, CA, St. Francis of Assisi Church in Los Angeles, CA, Our Lady of Angels in Burlingame, CA, Our Lady of Good Counsel in Fort Bragg, CA, St Joseph Church in Hermiston, OR. In 1970 he taught Franciscan History at San Lorenzo Novitiate in Santa Ynez, CA. In 1977 he was appointed the first Provincial Secretary of the Province. In 1987 he obtained a M.A. in Applied Theology from the Graduate Theological Union in Berkeley. In 1988 he was a chaplain at the Federal Penitentiary in Lompoc, CA. In 1995 he was a chaplain at Nazareth House in Fresno, CA. In 2000 he was appointed Provincial Historian and resided at St. Conrad Friary in Berkeley, CA. In 2005 he was associate Pastor at Our Lady of Angels in Burlingame, CA where he ministered to the sick at Peninsula Hospital and heard Confessions in the parish. He retired in 2014 and was cared for at Mercy Care Center in Oakland, CA. His last few months were spent at Herman Health Care Center in San Jose, CA.Fr. Michael James was a man of great intellect who did very humble tasks like cleaning toilets, hanging clothes to dry, mowing lawns and washing dishes. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was very child-like. He also suffered from terrible anxiety, panic disorders and severe depression but a man of tremendous faith. He was truly devoted to the Blessed Mother and prayed his rosary daily. He truly loved his priesthood, his Capuchin Order and the Church.Fr. Michael James died peacefully at Herman Care Center in San Jose, CA on January 16, 2020. He was 93 years old.He is survived by cousins and by many nephews and nieces in Ireland.Fr. Michael James' funeral arrangements are as follows: Rosary is Tuesday January 28, 2020 at 7:00 pm at Our Lady of Angels Church, 1721 Hillside Drive, Burlingame, CA. Mass of Christian Burial is Wednesday January 29, 2020 at 11 am also at Our Lady of Angels in Burlingame. Burial is at 10:30 am on Thursday January 30, 2020 at San Lorenzo Friary, 1802 Sky Drive in Santa Ynez, CA.In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in memory of Fr. Michael James to the Capuchin Franciscan Order, 1345 Cortez Avenue, Burlingame, CA 94010.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 19, 2020