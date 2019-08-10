|
April 26, 1928 - August 5, 2019 Michael John La Mantia was born in Brooklyn, NY, on April 26, 1928 and passed away peacefully at home on Monday, August 5, 2019 in Walnut, CA. Michael was predeceased by his parents, Nicola and Katie C. (Zito) La Mantia, his wife, Kathryn Rose (Bianchetti) La Mantia, his sister, Frieda (La Mantia) Benedetto, and his step-daughter, Paula Lynn (Curran) Hendrick Kazmierzak. Michael is survived by his daughter, Kathryn Michele La Mantia from Walnut, CA, and stepson, Richard P. Curran, Jr. from Huntington Beach, CA. Papa to six grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, August 14th from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with Rosary starting at 7 p.m. Services will be held on Thursday, August 15th starting at 2:30 p.m., with reception to follow. Location for both days is at Memory Garden Memorial Park & Mortuary, 455 W. Central Ave., Brea, CA 92821-3086 (714-529-3961). There was no pain. There was no suffering. Only peace.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2019