Michael Pielaet was born December 26, 1957 in Ridgewood, New Jersey and died October 2, 2020 at Northridge Hospital after receiving a diagnosis of Stage IV lung cancer. He was the second of 13 children born to Geraldine and Henry ("Hank") Pielaet. Michael graduated from Royal High School in 1976. He went on to enjoy a 40+ year career as an aerospace machinist at Rocketdyne where he was frequently called on to innovate solutions for the many programs on which he worked. In 1993 he received NASA's Silver Snoopy Award for professionalism, dedication and outstanding support of flight safety and mission success during the Space Shuttle Space Transportation System Program. In 1984, Michael met Pat McCarthy at the Rockwell Recreation Center. They married in 1989 and cherished their years together and time spent with family and friends. Michael also treasured connecting with his son Sean from his first marriage.Michael was an avid cyclist and enjoyed competitive road racing and recreational mountain biking in the Santa Monica Mountains. He played outfield for the storied Selsun Blues softball team for over 25 years. He enjoyed annual dove hunts in Yuma and trap shooting at the range. Michael was a talented photographer known for taking beautiful portrait shots. He was a music lover and an audiophile who enjoyed restoring and configuring sound systems.Michael is predeceased by his father Hank and his brother David. He is survived by his mother Geraldine, wife Pat, son Sean, siblings Maria (Claire), Dina (Amy), Peter (Michelle), Edie, Lisa (Jeff), Kathy (Michael), Amy (Kevin), Henry (Jessica), Deirdre (Jeff), Tara (Acel), Tony (Shannon), numerous nieces and nephews, in-laws and treasured friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store