June 10, 1940 - April 23, 2019 Dr. Michael Kenneth Gaughan passed from natural causes at his home in San Clemente on Tuesday April 23 2019 at 78 years old. Born June 10, 1940 in Newport Beach to Cecil Gaughan and Gloria Metcalf Pattison, Dr. Gaughan graduated from Newport Harbor High School, Orange Coast College, UCLA with a Bachelors in Business, and at Oregon State where he received his Doctorate in Physics specializing in Fluid Dynamics Oceanography. He studied the movement of sand and later applied it to public safety investigations in preventing spinal injuries.Mike was an incredible athlete -swimming, running track, and surfing at most of the world's best breaks. His greatest athletic accomplishments were in paddle boarding where he won world championship titles for multiple years. He was an ocean lifeguard from 16 until retirement first at Huntington Beach, then many decades at Newport Beach, and finally when he began his own lifeguard department for the Orange County beaches. He was also a physics professor during the school year for many decades. In 1988, Dr. Gaughan began US Ocean Safety with his longtime friend and workout partner Jack Lincke. This company is now known as OC Lifeguards and provides lifeguard and public safety services to all the Orange County beaches. Julie Mattson, a long time friend and accomplished artist, was inspired by Mike to begin her abstract artwork and now has produced a myriad of pieces that are displayed in her gallery in Newport Beach.Dr. Michael K. Gaughan is survived by his daughter Kelly , granddaughter Zanna, and his wolf dog Shylo. Mike was an incredible intellect, a philosopher, an eccentric joker, a world champion athlete, an amazing dad, and a wonderful human who will be dearly missed by his friends and family. Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 12 to May 19, 2019