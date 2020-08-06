August 26, 1945 - July 16, 2020 Michael L. O'Brien, Landscape Architect and former city planner for 28 years with the City of Los Angeles Department of City Planning, died July 16, 2020 at his home in Echo Park, California. He was 74 years old.Michael studied Linguistics at the University of Kansas and received a B.A. with Distinction from the Departments of French and Italian and Linguistics in 1967. He then relocated to Los Angeles where he received his M.A. in Linguistics at UCLA in 1968. After serving in the Army and working at several different jobs, Michael received his Professional Designation Certificate in Landscape Architecture in 1983 at UCLA Extension. Michael's is best known for his unrelenting commitment to the development and adoption of the City's Xeriscape Ordinance in 1988 and its first Landscape Ordinance in 1996. Michael was also an outstanding teacher at UCLA Extension Landscape Architecture Program and the USC School of Architecture.Michael was an active member of the Steering Committee for the Citizens Committee to Save Elysian Park, the Echo Park Improvement Association, and the Echo Park Historical Society.Michael was committed to historic preservation of cultural landmarks including Echo Park Lake, the WWI Memorial Grove in Elysian Park and the Mid-Century Modern J.R. Davidson and R.M. Schindler-designed Sabsay House in Silver Lake, where he lived for 15 years.Michael will be remembered for his dedication to community service, his commitment to sustainable landscapes and historic preservation, his expletive laden lack of patience along with his generous spirit and the huge heart.Michael leaves an indelible impression on his friends, neighbors and colleagues and will be greatly missed.



