1952 - 2020 Michael L. Rose, 68, of Los Angeles, California, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, of complications from leukemia at City of Hope Hospital, with his wife Carol L. King by his side. Born in St. Paul, Minnesota, he moved several times as a child, before his family settled in Malibu, CA, where he said he had a wonderful "misspent adolescence" with days surfing at Zuma Beach. In 1975, after serving in the Army, Michael enrolled at UCLA where he found his life's calling as a storyteller. He used his interests in history, civic life, and research to not only expose corruption or malfeasance, but also to illustrate some the most unique stories of the American experience. While at UCLA, he earned a bachelor's degree in history and a master's in fine arts, in theater arts and film. While at UCLA Michael worked with the Committee to Bridge the Gap. He identified a nuclear reactor on the campus of UCLA and was instrumental in getting the nuclear reactor decommissioned in 1984. He also learned about a nuclear "incident" at the former Santa Susana nuclear site in 1959. Through his investigation using Freedom of Information Act requests, Michael was able to identify that the "incident" was actually a partial meltdown. Michael provided the documents and other research to KNBC which led to the site's shutdown and clean up order.Michael then became a producer for a show that was the forerunner of today's KPFK's Background Briefing where nuclear policy and foreign affairs were discussed weekly by national experts.Upon his graduation, Michael was offered a position at General Motors creative services group, the world's largest employer of fine artists, photographers, and other creative types. Over the next 10 years, he produced work for GM that highlighted not only corporate messages but important public service messages, including films on the dangers of drunk driving, the effectiveness of seatbelts and child safety seats.On leaving GM, Michael struck out on his own and began producing, directing, writing and filming shows for the History Channel, Discovery, PBS, and other outlets. His first production for the History Channel launch was the long-running series, Automobiles. Over the years, he produced the series Great Cars and Great Drives. These shows highlighted the intersection of the human condition, history and the role that transportation played in advancing society's ideas and norms.On one of his trips for Great Drives, he passed through Tupelo, MS, where he met Elvis Presley's childhood friends. That trip led to the special, Elvis: Return to Tupelo, written, directed and produced by Michael. Later, he wrote and A Moment in Time: 4 Days in '56, the story of Elvis' tour in 1956, with remarkable photos of Elvis just on the cusp of stardom.Michael and his wife Carol founded King Rose Archives, a trove of historic films and still photos from the 20th Century. Before his death, he was writing a book about Aaron Sapiro, a young California attorney, who'd helped farmers organize marketing cooperatives. Henry Ford's newspaper, The Dearborn Independent, printed a 21-article barrage of anti-Semitic propaganda naming Sapiro as the head of a "band of Jews" conspiring to destroy the Anglo Saxon way of life. Sapiro sued Ford for libel. In 1927, Ford settled the lawsuit, issued an apology and shut down the Dearborn Independent. Michael is survived by his wife of 29 years, Carol King. He was preceded in death by his parents, Beverly Bain McKee and Robert L. Rose. Michael had a deep and abiding commitment to social justice and cared deeply about the state of today's toxic political climate. To honor him, his wife asks you to support progressive candidates with your time, money, and vote on Nov. 3.



