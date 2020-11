July 15, 1933 - November 12, 2018



Michael Laurence Bushell passed from this world at his beloved Venice Beach home. Talented, handsome, ethical, intelligent, kind, and generous, with a profound love of the sea, he is sorely missed by his three children, Michael (Mitch), Mia, and Allegra; his three children-in-law, Antoinette, Keith, and Drew; three grandchildren, Kirra, Elijah, and Erin, and many friends and extended family members.

