May 7, 1930 - December 30, 2019 Michael Leonard Tenzer, of Los Angeles, California, passed away on December 30th, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 10:00 am on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Hillside Memorial Park located at 6001 West Centinela Avenue, Los Angeles. Michael was born in New York City to Rosalind and Sigmund Tenzer on May 7, 1930. He attended the Walden School in New York City and received a degree in Fine Arts in photography from the Art Center College of Design in Los Angeles. He married Jacqueline Newmark on August 7, 1952, in New York. After moving with his family to Los Angeles in 1963, he became Director of Marketing and later President of the Single-Family Housing Division of the Larwin Company. Subsequently, he was CEO and Chairman of Leisure Technology, Inc. and the Tenzer Company where he developed award-winning retirement communities. Michael became one of the youngest to obtain the rank of Eagle Scout and was later awarded the coveted Silver Beaver Award by the Boy Scouts of America for his leadership in scouting. Michael was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the United States Army Signal Corps where he filmed several atomic bomb blasts. He was a prolific writer, a brilliant photographer and was passionate about Israel, classical music, opera, and the performing arts. Michael served as Chairman of the Young Musicians Foundation and a board member of the USC Thorton School of Music, the American Youth Symphony, and both the Houston and LA Opera companies. Michael is survived by his beloved wife, Jacqueline, sons, Gary and wife Nancy, and Marc and wife Laurie, grandson, Marshall, and sister, Alice Worth. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's honor may be made to the LA Opera at www.LAOpera.org/commemorative.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 3, 2020