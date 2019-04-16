April 27, 1941 - April 11, 2019

Michael M. Sachs passed away peacefully at his home on April 11, 2019, days shy of his 78th birthday. Michael was always admired for his energy, determination, sharp mind and business acumen. A graduate of the University of Illinois (B.S., Accounting, 1962) and Stanford University Law School (J.D., 1965), he was also a Certified Public Accountant in Illinois (the youngest ever at the time) and California.

Michael practiced law at Kindel and Anderson, became a Partner at Agnew, Miller and Carlson, and then formed his own firm, Sachs and Phelps, in 1982. Michael served as Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Public Storage, Inc., from 1982 to 1990, where he helped to raise over $3 billion in equity capital. In 1987, he conceived the idea of storing boats in the same manner as people's personal goods, and with that stroke of genius, formed Westrec Financial Inc. Michael was the principal architect behind the formation, development and capitalization of Westrec Marinas, which has been successful for over 30 years. Michael served on the Board of Directors of many public and private companies during his career, and was frequently sought out by acquaintances for advice on startup companies. He was always generous with his time and advice.

Michael is survived by his wife of over 30 years, Maureen, his sister Rosanne Ezer (Steve Ezer), nieces Debbie Ezer and Melissa Martin (Paul Martin) and grandnephews Bradley and Derek Martin.

A service was held for immediate family only, who are requesting privacy during this difficult time. No flowers or phone calls to the residence, please. Cards and remembrances may be sent to the Westrec office (16633 Ventura Blvd., Suite 600, Encino, CA 91436).

Those wishing to honor Michael may make a donation in his memory to the . Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 16 to Apr. 21, 2019