November 7, 1951 - July 3, 2020 Michael M. De La Torre, beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away peacefully on July 3rd, 2020 at the age of 68. Michael is survived by his wife Maria Elena, his son Steven, and his 3 grandchildren.Michael proudly spent over 30 years working in the city of Los Angeles in governmental affairs and community development. Before his passing he served as an Executive Board Member with Foothill Transit and worked for the SoCal Gas Company until his retirement in 2015.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Jul. 8 to Jul. 10, 2020.
