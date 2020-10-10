1/1
Michael Neil Marquesen
February 24, 1965 - October 10, 2019 Dear Michael, This year without you has been the quickest year with the longest days. Your absence, one year later, is still felt so deeply, in our house, and in the world. I know you are so proud of the things your children accomplished this year, and I miss seeing the proud dad look on your face. We will continue to try to make you proud with the lives we lead, but I am killing all of your plants. I research and water them accordingly, but your beautiful garden is not thriving in my care. If you can send me any tips, please do. We love you. Sophie, Julian, and Nicole.

Published in Los Angeles Times on Oct. 10, 2020.
