March 15, 1941 - March 12, 2020 Michael passed away at the age of 78 years old. Predeceased by his wife Carol, Michael will be missed by his two children, Keith and Craig Owens, four grandchildren, Jared, Sophia, Sebastian and Daniela, daughter-in-laws Djamilla Delpak-Owens and Aracely Owens, brother Neil Owens, and his close friends.Michael was born in Los Angeles to Harry and Marvel Owens, and attended Los Angeles High School and Hamilton High School. After working as a journeyman in various sheet metal shops in Los Angeles, he earned his contractor's license and later took over his father's sheet metal business. He took great pride in his work, and enjoyed telling stories about the many famous people he met. Michael believed that everyone deserved a second chance, and as an employer, hired ex-convicts and those less fortunate than himself. He cultivated lifelong friendships and created a family atmosphere with his employees. He married Carol Ann Roth in 1967. He and Carol took great pride in their children and grandchildren, and were very proud of their accomplishments. Michael was a lover of music, enjoyed playing his accordion, and was an avid reader who enjoyed discussing politics and history. He had a strong moral compass and refused to be a spectator if he saw injustice. Michael was a very loving husband, father, grandfather, father in law, brother and friend. His passing has left a void in the hearts of all of those who knew him. The memories of his love, friendship, compassion, and humor will be enough to get us through the grieving. Private services were held at Westside Memorial Park. A memorial will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southern Poverty Law Center or a charity of your choice.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.