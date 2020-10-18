Michael O'Dwyer

April 21, 1936 - October 10, 2020 Born to William and Jessie (née Maher) in Chicago. Graduate of American Academy of Dramatic Arts in NY. Stage credits: The Fantastics, Mr. Roberts, The Water Engine, Streamers. Film: The Fury, Hero, The Doctor, The Howling. TV: The Rockford Files, Dallas, M*A*S*H. Like many actors, Dwyer's primary occupation was bartender. His second "stage" was a 30 year stint behind the bar at Tom Bergin's. As an actor, he made the most of bit parts, but as a bartender, he was a star. With a natural gift for storytelling, a keen wit, a knowing smirk and a hearty laugh, Dwyer entertained bar patrons in ways few can. As counselor, listener and friend to so many over the years, he earned a loyal fanbase most actors only dream about. Survived by son Kieron, daughter Kate, sister Regina, ex-wife Andrea. Donations to Volunteers of America greatly appreciated.



