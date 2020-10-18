1/1
Michael O'Dwyer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
April 21, 1936 - October 10, 2020 Born to William and Jessie (née Maher) in Chicago. Graduate of American Academy of Dramatic Arts in NY. Stage credits: The Fantastics, Mr. Roberts, The Water Engine, Streamers. Film: The Fury, Hero, The Doctor, The Howling. TV: The Rockford Files, Dallas, M*A*S*H. Like many actors, Dwyer's primary occupation was bartender. His second "stage" was a 30 year stint behind the bar at Tom Bergin's. As an actor, he made the most of bit parts, but as a bartender, he was a star. With a natural gift for storytelling, a keen wit, a knowing smirk and a hearty laugh, Dwyer entertained bar patrons in ways few can. As counselor, listener and friend to so many over the years, he earned a loyal fanbase most actors only dream about. Survived by son Kieron, daughter Kate, sister Regina, ex-wife Andrea. Donations to Volunteers of America greatly appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved