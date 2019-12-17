|
|
July 22, 1944 - December 8, 2019 Dr. Michael Owen Gordon was born on July 22, 1944 in Washington, DC, the son of Samuel, a Justice Department judge, and Arline, a dedicated wife and artist. He had three siblings: Robert, an internationally known singer; Melissa, a nurse and supporter of the arts in New York City; and Jackie, a committed, compassionate friend, a Montessori teacher and singer. Michael and Maureen, his wife of 49 years, met in medical school at the University of Pennsylvania. After sharing residency in Psychiatry at Columbia University and UCLA, they practiced together for 45 years, sharing a professional office in Brentwood. Michael loved all of his patients, many of whom have expressed that he changed their lives. He had, however, a special commitment to his many elderly, homebound patients that he spent three days of his weekly practice visiting in Ventura. But the true light of his life was his son, Jason, and his family: Catherine, his daughter-in-law and wonderful mother; and his grandchildren: Jax, Liam and Ciana. Having Jason and Cathy present on many weekends, while he shared scientific documentaries with Jax, watching sports with Liam, and letting Cici practice her latest hair designs by putting gel and ribbons in his hair, was his real passion and pleasure. Michael will be remembered as cleverly funny, extremely intelligent, dignified, thoughtful and introspective. He consistently shared each of his gifts with all of those he cared about: good friends, family, patients, and in the end with his caregivers. All of us will forever cherish and love you, Michael. A funeral service and celebration of Michael's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on December 21, 2019 at St. Monica Catholic Church in Santa Monica, interment and reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 17 to Dec. 20, 2019