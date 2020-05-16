December 12, 1939 - April 30, 2020 Michael Keenan, 80, actor, director, producer, and professor at the University of Southern California School of Dramatic Arts, passed away on April 30th at the Motion Picture & Television Fund in Woodland Hills, California. Michael's love of the arts began as a boy chorister with the San Francisco Opera in 1951. Born in Los Angeles, California in 1939, he spent his childhood in Pasadena, graduating from Loyola High School before earning a B.A. from Santa Clara University. A noted actor and director, Michael directed at institutions across the country, including the Old Globe Theatre, the Pasadena Playhouse, the Asolo State Theatre, Occidental College, and the Tiffany Theater. His acting credits include more than 100 productions performed at theaters across the country, such as South Coast Repertory, Seattle Repertory Theatre, the San Diego Shakespeare Festival, the Ahmanson Theatre, and the Mark Taper Forum. Most notably, on Broadway, he appeared in Sir Peter Hall's Tony Award-nominated revival of Amadeus. His quick wit, dry sense of humor, and lovable warmth landed him numerous roles on television shows including Cheers, Dallas, and Star Trek, as well as his recurring role as the beloved Mayor Bill Pugen on Picket Fences. At the USC School of Dramatic Arts, Michael directed his first play in 1987, and continued to direct at least one play a year until 2015. As a celebrated professor, he taught acting and directing at USC for over 25 years. Michael's creative, innovative and insightful classes, in addition to his popular plays, secured his place as a valued mentor, keen critic, and good friend ta vast array of innumerable students. His engaging personality, quick wit, and encyclopedic knowledge of the arts were second to none. His deep love for his profession produced a successful Hollywood career, but more importantly, to him, allowed Michael to share his wisdom and love-of-life with his students. Proud of his Irish heritage and his adorable dogs, Michael cherished family connections. After the passing of his two brothers, Captain Paul C. Keenan, Jr., USN (Ret.) and Lieutenant Colonel John J. (Jack) Keenan, USMC (Ret.), he became the patriarch of the Keenan family. Michael was the beloved uncle of 24 family members. He is survived by sisters-in-law, Diana Keenan, Sally Keenan and Jan Keenan and their children and grandchildren. Michael's family wish to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at M.P.T.F. who took such good care of him during his later years. A memorial celebration of Michael Keenan's life will be held at a future date. Those wishing to share remembrances and regards or to receive information on the celebration on his life may send them to his family at MichaelKeenanRBBH@gmail.com. The family is appreciative of the admiration and love expressed for Michael as he will be remembered and remain in our hearts forever.



