|
|
February 8, 1939 - March 21, 2020 Michael Balaban passed away at his home on March 21, 2020, after battling Alzheimer's for several years. He was born in Chicago on February 8, 1939. His family moved to California in the 1950s. After graduating from North Hollywood High School, he attended Cal Berkeley prior to being accepted at Harvard Law School, where he graduated in 1963. Michael was a brilliant trial lawyer with a varied and storied career, which included working as an Assistant U.S. Attorney, under the supervision of Robert F. Kennedy. He founded the Federal Public Defenders office in L.A. with John Van de Kamp, representing Anthony Russo and Daniel Ellsberg in the Pentagon Papers case. In 1974, Michael married Carolyn Metzger. In 1979, they decided to make the Santa Ynez Valley their home. Here, they pursued their passion and interest in raising and racing thoroughbred horses, and in later years, focused on growing grapes and making wine.Michael had a deep, personal sense of justice, that guided not only his legal career, but his social and personal interactions. After retiring from law, Michael remained deeply involved in his local community in Santa Barbara County. He founded the Santa Barbara County Community Relations Commission and Camp Unity, dedicated to encouraging young people to celebrate and respect diversity. One of his proudest moments came in 1989, when he represented the NAACP in a landmark case that changed the national voting rules of the Elks Lodge. That change made it possible for people of color to join the organization. In 2006, Michael was honored as the Santa Ynez Valley Man of the Year. Michael's immense energy and enthusiasm were expressed in his athletic and adventurous pursuits. He and Carolyn golfed, bicycled, hiked and traveled extensively around the world. In 2008, Michael was one of the oldest participants in the Lava Man Triathlon in Kona, Hawaii, and in 2011, he was the senior rider in the Amgen Ride of Truth. Michael is survived by his wife, Carolyn, his children, Melissa Balaban-Wergeles, Mark Balaban, Kimberly Wright and Stephanie Holthaus; and his grandchildren, Darin, Maya, Kira, Emma, Ryan, Gillian, Jude, Lowen, and Levi. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Michael's name can be made directly to: ACLU Foundation Department, 1313 West 8th Street, L.A., CA 90017.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 10, 2020