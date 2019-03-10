May 9, 1951 - February 26, 2019 Michael Ray Rauen died in his home in Oxnard, California on February 26, 2019 after suffering most of his adult life with mental illness. He is now at peace. Michael was born on May 9, 1951 in Long Beach, CA to his parents Marilu and Patrick Rauen. He was the oldest of eight Rauen siblings. He graduated from Loyola High School with honors in 1969 and attended University of Denver. Michael was a talented musician with a special penchant for improvisational piano. Michael loved spending quality time with his siblings and his own son whom he cherished. He is survived by his son, Bryan Patrick Rauen of University Park, WA. Mike also leaves behind his beloved siblings and their partners; Holley Rauen (Liz Taggart), Timothy Rauen, Paula Rauen (Ken Pugh), Maggie Rauen (Paul Ehrlich), Elena Rauen, (Eli Horesh), Tricia Rauen Evenson (Stan Evenson), Dana Rauen Sapper (Howard Sapper) and fifteen nieces and nephews. Michael will be sorely missed by his roommate and best friend of over 27 years, Brad Alkire.Michael will forever be remembered for his gentle nature, dry wit, and passion for music. Michael's family will hold a private memorial and scattering of ashes in the Pacific Ocean. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Olympia Free Clinic Mental Health Services. www.theolympiafreeclinic . Use their Paypal form to write MHAP in the comment section. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary