Michael Schwartz

January 28, 1939 - October 1, 2020 Michael Mayer Schwartz, 81, of Somis, California, passed away October 1, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Michael was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois. As a young man, he joined the United States Marine Corps, where he served honorably for two years. Upon his return, he immersed himself in the fine arts, which led to a lifelong passion he shared with thousands of people around the world for his entire professional life. In 1979, he and his wife, Janet moved to Los Angeles and together established Galerie Michael, which quickly became one of the foundations of Beverly Hills' world-renowned Rodeo Drive. It remains the street's only art gallery, operating in the signature Via Rodeo section alongside Versace, Tiffany, Porsche Design, Richard Mille and Stefano Ricci. Michael never lost his fascination and passion for great works of art, ranging from Rembrandt through the Barbizon artists to Impressionism and the Modern Masters, including Picasso, Dalí, Miró, Matisse and Chagall. He freely shared his love with everyone he met, and his enthusiasm was always contagious. Many of his clients became students, and many students became masters in their own right. He was also a world-class salt-water fly fisherman, international traveler, gourmet cook, story-teller and comedian, all of which enhanced his ability to command and entertain any room he entered. Married for 54 years, he is survived by his wife, Janet, and their children, Julie (Mark Ukra), Alex (Angela), and Jon (Sandra), as well as four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Michael is gone, but his legacy is eternal.



