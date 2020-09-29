Michael Sherman Shumway, 64, passed away in his home in Somis, California after a long and courageous battle with cancer on August 19th, 2020 with family by his side. He was preceded in death by his mother Joan and his son Mikey. He is survived by his boys Kevin and Kyle and his loving wife Doreen. Michael was born in Palo Alto, California where his parents, Doug and Joan, attended college and grew up in West Los Angeles along with his three brothers, Jeff, Ted and Matt.Throughout his life Michael enjoyed the outdoors and sports. In his early years he focused on baseball and after a growth spurt his energy moved to basketball where he excelled at the high school and college levels at Palisades High and Pepperdine University. He fought cancer as he fought on the basketball court, with determination and grit. Michael enjoyed his family's vacations and getaways as a youngster and throughout adulthood. During his youth the family home in Lake Arrowhead was a source of great joy with time spent water skiing, playing tennis and games of capture the flag. He also loved the family snow skiing trips. Later in life he shared those experiences with Doreen and their children. Several years ago he and Doreen purchased a home in Mammoth where they could enjoy all of these activities including their new found love of fishing with each other along with family and friends. Michael and Doreen were together for over twenty-five years and adored each other. They had a wonderful love affair and life together. In addition to all the other activities Micheal and Doreen found golf as a passion they shared. They joined Las Posas Country Club where they developed their game. They also enjoyed many life-long friendships and numerous golf related adventures. Michael was loved by all who knew him, and although we are saddened by his passing we are strengthened with the memories of a full and well-lived life.



