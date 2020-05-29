Michael Sidney (Meyer) Miller
July 7, 1929 - January 14, 2020 Michael of Los Angeles, CA passed away peacefully at the age of 90, following complications from surgery. Michael is survived by his friends, who he considered his family. Mike was born in New York. He served in the Army for eight years during the Korean war, earning the rank of Corporal. After leaving the Army, Mike moved to Los Angeles, where he pursued his passion for food. He worked as a bartender, server, and eventually owned his own restaurant. Mike was an avid baseball player and loved the game, as anyone who spoke to him knows. He could pass an entire evening talking about the Yankees, DiMaggio, and how to throw the perfect slider (and would pass the entire evening talking, if you didn't stop him!)He spent his later years visiting the ocean in Santa Monica, making friends. Mike is interred at the Los Angeles National Cemetery where he can be close to the waves and watch the sunset every evening.

Published in Los Angeles Times from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
