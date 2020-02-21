|
|
Michael Thomas Bertain, 53 years old, of Burbank, passed away on February 17, 2020. Mike was born on August 18, 1966 in Santa Monica, CA to Richard V. Bertain, Sr. and Mary Frances Sullivan Bertain. He was the 5th of six children in the family. He graduated from Chatsworth High School in 1984. He spent more than 20 years working for Construction and Engineering companies in the Sacramento area.He is survived by his wife, Leticia Bertain; his mother, Mary; two brothers; three sisters; and a large extended family. Funeral Mass to be held at St. Francis Xavier Parish, 3801 Scott Road, Burbank, CA 91504 on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:00pm. For full obituary and to express your condolences you may visit ValleyFuneralHomeBurbank.com.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020