January 5, 1948 - August 12, 2020 Michael Vincent Finocchiaro passed away on Wednesday August 12, 2020. He was born on January 5, 1948 at Queen of Angeles Hospital in downtown Los Angeles to Dr. Cirino and Mary Finocchiaro. As a young boy, Michael grew up in Pasadena, attending St. Andrews Catholic School and later St. Francis High School in La Canada. After high school, Michael attended the University of California, Riverside where he was a pre-med major. During that time, Michael had considered the priesthood but instead, attended medical school from the University of Guadalajara in Mexico. He became an Urologist, working at Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center for 33 years, caring for the disabled. It was there he met his wife, Darlene. They fell in love and got married April 5, 1986. Together there were in the Air Force Reserves, serving in Desert Storm. Michael had a great love for God and the Church, which led to his ordination as Deacon in June 2001. In the last 2 years it had been difficult for Michael to do the things he loved due to mobility limitations. Michael most enjoyed going to Hawaii, Disneyland, UCLA games, and concerts. His favorite music artists were the Beatles and Elton John. He loved simple things like taking a walk or swim, enjoying the ocean or his backyard, and watching TV, especially Perry Mason. Michael always had a smile on his face and was generous and kind to all people. Michael loved to cook and always wanted to invite friends and family over for a meal. Michael is survived by his wife Darlene; brother Fred, and Godchildren Christian, Ali, and Nicholas. Funeral Services were held at St. Dominic Church in Eagle Rock on August 22nd.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store