Michael W. Spence
Michael W. Spence, 61 of New Kensington died Sun. Oct. 11, 2020. Born Jan. 19, 1959 to the late William and Rita Quinn Spence. Before moving to New Kensington he had previously resided in Alexandra, VA, Los Angeles, CA and Wintersville, OH. Mike worked as owner/operator of Discount Phone Service, Santa Monica, CA, a lineman for GTE, Los Angeles and a steelworker for Weirton Steel. Survived by his wife of 29 years, Anne E. Shoemaker Spence, siblings Carol (Glen) Goodnow, Ginny (Al, deceased) Bahr, Joan (Mike) Swaim, Helen (Leo Morris) Spence, Ed (Tara) Spence, Dave (Fran) Spence, Margaret (Bobby Khodl) Spence; numerous beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, friends, and his faithful four legged companion Brutus.Arrangements by The Rusiewicz Family of Funeral Directors, Arnold & Lower Burrell, www.RusiewiczFH.com The family suggests donations to the Emergency Assistance Program for Bartenders at https://usbgfoundation.networkforgood.com/projects/95524-covid-19-relief-campaign

Published in Los Angeles Times on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rusiewicz Funeral Homes Inc
1400 Fifth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
724-335-2841
