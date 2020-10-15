Michael W. Spence, 61 of New Kensington died Sun. Oct. 11, 2020. Born Jan. 19, 1959 to the late William and Rita Quinn Spence. Before moving to New Kensington he had previously resided in Alexandra, VA, Los Angeles, CA and Wintersville, OH. Mike worked as owner/operator of Discount Phone Service, Santa Monica, CA, a lineman for GTE, Los Angeles and a steelworker for Weirton Steel. Survived by his wife of 29 years, Anne E. Shoemaker Spence, siblings Carol (Glen) Goodnow, Ginny (Al, deceased) Bahr, Joan (Mike) Swaim, Helen (Leo Morris) Spence, Ed (Tara) Spence, Dave (Fran) Spence, Margaret (Bobby Khodl) Spence; numerous beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, friends, and his faithful four legged companion Brutus.Arrangements by The Rusiewicz Family of Funeral Directors, Arnold & Lower Burrell, www.RusiewiczFH.com
The family suggests donations to the Emergency Assistance Program for Bartenders at https://usbgfoundation.networkforgood.com/projects/95524-covid-19-relief-campaign