On Nov 12, 2020, Michael Wayne Belcher II, passed away in his sleep at the age of 48.Michael was born on Nov 10, 1972 at White Memorial Hospital to Mike and Rose Marie Belcher. He learned chess at an early age at Dakota Street Elementary, went to Stevenson Jr. High, then went on to California HS for the Arts, and also attended Central HS at the Indian Center of LA.Some of his accomplishments were playing the bass guitar, music composition, music publishing, graphic design, and many more. He even became a Chess Tournament Director and held tournaments at the California Mart in DTLA, were he met his longtime companion Sara Howe while working as a Security Officer.He will always be remembered for his beautiful smile, outgoing personality, his love of fine food and fine clothes, and his hard working personality.He is survived by his parents Mike and Rose Marie Belcher, and his brother Kenneth Belcher.



