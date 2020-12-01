1/
Michael Wayne Belcher II
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Nov 12, 2020, Michael Wayne Belcher II, passed away in his sleep at the age of 48.Michael was born on Nov 10, 1972 at White Memorial Hospital to Mike and Rose Marie Belcher. He learned chess at an early age at Dakota Street Elementary, went to Stevenson Jr. High, then went on to California HS for the Arts, and also attended Central HS at the Indian Center of LA.Some of his accomplishments were playing the bass guitar, music composition, music publishing, graphic design, and many more. He even became a Chess Tournament Director and held tournaments at the California Mart in DTLA, were he met his longtime companion Sara Howe while working as a Security Officer.He will always be remembered for his beautiful smile, outgoing personality, his love of fine food and fine clothes, and his hard working personality.He is survived by his parents Mike and Rose Marie Belcher, and his brother Kenneth Belcher.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times on Dec. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved