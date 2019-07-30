|
December 24, 1951 - July 27, 2019 Michael Weiss died peacefully on Saturday, July 27, 2019 after a long, valiant struggle with prostate cancer. He is survived by his wife, Sheryl, and daughter, Gabrielle, who were with him at the time. Funeral services will be held at Mount Sinai Memorial Park, Simi Valley, on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers please feel free to donate to StandUpToCancer.org (https://standuptocancer.org/); Zero - The End of Prostate Cancer, of Alexandria, VA (https://zerocancer.org/), or a .
Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 30 to July 31, 2019