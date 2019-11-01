|
April 6, 1922 - October 23, 2019 Born Maniek Zielonka in Plock, Poland. Michael and his family consisted of his father Gitman, mother Esther, sisters Bronia and Nadzia and his brother Wladek. They were sent to the Jewish ghetto after the German invasion of Poland in 1939. In May of 1942, Michael and his brother Wladek were then taken away to a slave labor camp in Skarzysko Kamienna never to see their family again who perished in Treblinka. Michael and his brother endured a brutal work schedule, severe beatings, and starvation for the next 3 years. In January of 1945 with the sound of Russian artillery in the background, the Germans began loading the inmates on cattle cars bound for Germany. Michael and his brother decided to escape. Michael and Wladek headed east in the direction of the Russian army. They ran into a Russian officer on a horse who drew his machine gun on them. The Russian accused them of being German spies and almost shot them on the spot. They were taken to another group of Russian officers one of whom spoke Yiddish. The officer questioned them and believed that they were escaped prisoners. With best wishes, he told them to go home to their family and assigned a Russian officer to lead them out of the danger zone. Michael returned home and finished high school where he met his future wife Cesia. Mike and Cesia both then went to the Technical University in Munich where they received their BS and MS degrees in electrical engineering. In 1952 they immigrated to Los Angeles. Michael soon found work in the electro-medical field at Dallons Laboratories. He became head of the engineering group responsible for development of Cardio-phone, Cardio-scope, Ultrasound, Pacemakers, and Defibrillators. Michael and Cesia then both went to work for the space division of North American Aviation. Cesia worked on laser guidance systems and Michael worked on the Apollo and Space Shuttle programs for the next 43 years. Michael became the lead of a radio frequency engineering group with Michael winning NASA's Silver Snoopy award for his design of the S-band communication system. Later Michael and Cesia became board members of the 1939 Club with Cesia becoming President and Michael a treasurer. He is survived by his daughter Helen and her husband Dr. Nathaniel Sasson, his daughter Edie and her husband Eddie Estrada, his grandchildren Anna, Gabriela, and David, and his great-grandchildren Jack and Charlie. Farewell Mike, you were a force of strength. A kind, generous, precious spirit, and a true mensch!
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 1, 2019