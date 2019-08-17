Home

Michaela Mary Margaret Doyle Reid

February 14, 1944 - July 27, 2019 Michaela Mary Margaret Doyle Reid, affectionately known as Mikey to her friends, passed away on July 27th, with her son and daughter by her side. She is also survived by her sister, Patricia Doyle Mullen and family. Mikey grew up in Los Angeles and attended Hollywood High School where she graduated in 1961. Following high school, she went on to the University of Southern California where, she earned her Dental Hygiene degree and was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, graduating in 1964. We love you Mom! https://sites.google.com/view/mikeyreidmemorial/home
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019
