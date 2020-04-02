Home

Michaelyn Silbert Fidone


1945 - 2020
Michaelyn Silbert Fidone Obituary
August 6, 1945 - March 27, 2020 Michaelyn Silbert Fidone, of Arcadia, CA, passed away from complications of COPD. Michaelyn was born in Beverly Hills and attended Beverly Hills High, Arizona State University and graduated from Choinard Art Institute with a Bachelor's degree. Michaelyn was a contract analyst for McCulloch Oil Corporation for many years, but her passion was her commitment to helping women achieve sobriety. As the Los Angeles Certified Moderator for Women for Sobriety for over 25 years, she helped hundreds of women cope with and defeat addiction. For her work she was commended by the City and County of Los Angeles, the California State Senate and the California State Assembly as well as the U.S. Congress. She was a loving wife, step-mother, and grandmother, and accomplished artist, poet and writer of essays and short stories. Michaelyn is survived by her husband of 38 years, Gary Fidone, step-children, Christina and Michael, grandchildren, Ryan, Carly, Matthew, Brittin, Isabella and Nathan, as well as her sister, Susan Levenstein and brother-in-law, Larry Levenstein. She was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed. She was a force to be reckoned with, but a light of hope, compassion and humor for those who knew her. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
