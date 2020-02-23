|
April 5, 1936 - February 17, 2020 Michele McGarry Crahan died peacefully at her home of fifty four years. She is survived by her daughter Hilary Esketh Crahan and many beloved nieces and nephews including Victoria Browne Rogers (David), Heather Browne Ryan (Matthew), Walden Browne (Sally), and Christopher Browne (Emily). Ryan Rogers Woodbury and Spencer Booth Rogers (Victoria and David's children) were her absolute pride and joy. She was affectionately known by many in Los Angeles and Pasadena as "Aunt Michele." Born and reared in Los Angeles,"Missy" graduated from Marlborough School and the University of Southern California from the School of Education (Rossier). Missy's childhood dream was to become an elementary school teacher. She taught in the LAUSD and was a Master teacher as well as a Demonstration teacher. Missy married Brian Isadore Bernard Dockweiler Crahan on February 11, 1961 with Cardinal McIntyre as the officiant. They were happily married for 29 years until his passing. After becoming a wife and mother, Missy devoted herself as a community volunteer. Some of her philanthropies included: The Junior League of Los Angeles, The Nine O'Clock Players of the Assistance League, Las Madrinas, Art Center 100, Trojan League of Los Angeles, Town and Gown of USC, the Order of St. Gregory, LMU Bellarmine College, Good Samaritan and St. Vincent's Auxiliaries, First Century Families and the Newman Guild at USC. In lieu of flowers or a donation, please spend the day smiling. Missy was known for her winning and twinkling smile. Services will be held on Saturday, February 29 at 10:30am at The Church of the Good Shepard., 504 North Roxbury Drive, Beverly Hills. In honor of Missy's love filled life, please wear red or other bright colors to the service.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 23, 2020