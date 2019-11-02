Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michele Peiman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michele Suzanne Peiman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michele Suzanne Peiman Obituary
June 17, 1966 - September 10, 2019 Michele put up a good fight but went to be with the Lord on September 10, 2019. She is survived by her father, Nate Peiman; daughter, Taira Graves; grandson, Kyler Graves and numerous family members. Michele spent most of her career in Human Resources and was very good at her job. Most currently working for Sunkist as the HR Director. She had a passion for life and loved her family very much. Michele's Celebration of Life is being held on November 3 at Oak Park Community Center located at 1000 N. Kanan Road in Oak Park from 12pm-4pm. In lieu of flowers, Michele's family is requesting donations be made in her name to any animal charity.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michele's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -