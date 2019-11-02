|
June 17, 1966 - September 10, 2019 Michele put up a good fight but went to be with the Lord on September 10, 2019. She is survived by her father, Nate Peiman; daughter, Taira Graves; grandson, Kyler Graves and numerous family members. Michele spent most of her career in Human Resources and was very good at her job. Most currently working for Sunkist as the HR Director. She had a passion for life and loved her family very much. Michele's Celebration of Life is being held on November 3 at Oak Park Community Center located at 1000 N. Kanan Road in Oak Park from 12pm-4pm. In lieu of flowers, Michele's family is requesting donations be made in her name to any animal charity.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019