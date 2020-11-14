Michelle Joy Factor Elkind, loving daughter to Louis and Doris Factor, and loving sister to Jerry Factor and Sharon Glaser, passed away on Friday, September 18, at age 74, due to complications from kidney failure.Michelle grew up in the neighborly small-town atmosphere that was post-war Beverly Hills, graduating from Beverly Hills High School in 1963 and Santa Monica City College. Earlier, she attended Hawthorne Elementary School, where she met her lifelong and devoted friend, Cathy Cozen. She married Kenneth Elkind, and they moved to the Miami Beach area, where they had a business manufacturing and selling motorboats. After this marriage ended, Michelle returned to continue her life in the Los Angeles area. Her later life became a mission of investigation into the areas of human experience that fascinated her and were her passions. Michelle's naturally joyful spirit and open-hearted enthusiasm for life, and for the things that moved her heart, was a gift freely shared with all who came into her orbit. Friends, family, neighbors, the mail carrier, the plumber-everyone she met on her path-could always expect a spirited, heartfelt and often profound conversation, usually about politics, psychology or natural medicine. They might have left with the gift of a book or two-or maybe three or four-as books were another of Michelle's loves. She was ever surrounded by them. She usually bought extra copies which, like her father, she would give to others, with the hope of bringing some new and valued information. She would often state her motto and her life's calling as, "To learn and understand, to help others learn and understand, and to hopefully make things better in the world." To Michelle, life was a vital and ongoing research project-and a search for "wisdom and truth." Aside from her deep interest in natural healing, psychotherapy, and the psychology of family, relationships and communication, her other singular passion was politics. She was an ardent patriot, who cared deeply about America. Equal was her love for the State of Israel, and for all aspects of Jewish history and culture. She shared these passions through her varied charitable and philanthropic works. Michelle always felt a deep connection to the natural world. All animals, plants, birds, insects-were friends to be nurtured and protected. Especially dogs, with whom she felt a special kinship and a most tender connection. She loved to dance, and to sing, which she did often. She was never happier than when singing an old remembered song that meant so much. Her beauty, her spontaneity, her humility, her generosity, her originality, her caring nature, her lively and ever-curious mind, her childlike innocence, her ability to feel so deeply, while taking simple joy in the most ordinary things-always finding new magic in the everyday-will live on in the hearts of all whose lives she touched. We grieve her loss from our lives, and we grieve that she was not finally able to better put her knowledge and learning into healing herself.She is survived by her brother and sister, her many nieces, nephews and cousins, and her dedicated companion, Dan Litvak. All of those close to Michelle are very grateful to Dan for his many years of respectful devotion and caring.Interment took place at Hillside Memorial Park in Los Angeles.



