Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michelle Lazar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michelle "Shelley" Lazar


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michelle "Shelley" Lazar Obituary
May 12, 1949 - March 31, 2019
LAZAR – Michelle "Shelley" 69. Educator, music industry executive, and loving family member and friend, died March 31, 2019, in San Francisco, CA. As Founder/President of SLO VIP Ticket Services, Shelley was "The Ticket Queen." A pioneering business woman in the music industry for more than 35 years, Shelley worked closely with legends Sir Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Sir Elton John, Bob Dylan (Shelley was one of the very few people who regularly spent time "kibbitzing" with him backstage), Barbra Streisand, Bette Midler, Sting, Bruce Springsteen, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Adele and many others. Earlier in her career, Shelley was a dedicated teacher (her former elementary school student Chris Rock later became a friend), administrator and curriculum specialist in the NYC public school system. A joyful, sometimes outrageous and always supportive soul, Shelley was a mentor, humanitarian, philanthropist, champion for children, equality and creative arts, as well as a trusted business leader and the funniest, most generous and loving friend. She was a selfless, vivacious, thoughtful, warmhearted, witty, elegant and brave spirit, that brought happiness to all she met – our extraordinary MFTQ. Shelley is survived by her beloved sisters, Fran Schwartz (Ralph) and Leslie Lazar Gersten (David), brother Steven Lazar (Didi) and dear nieces and nephews. Shelley will be in our thoughts and hearts forever. Contributions may be made in her memory to Little Kids Rock, Music In Schools Today, Elton John Aids Foundation and Culture For One.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.