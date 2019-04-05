May 12, 1949 - March 31, 2019

LAZAR – Michelle "Shelley" 69. Educator, music industry executive, and loving family member and friend, died March 31, 2019, in San Francisco, CA. As Founder/President of SLO VIP Ticket Services, Shelley was "The Ticket Queen." A pioneering business woman in the music industry for more than 35 years, Shelley worked closely with legends Sir Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Sir Elton John, Bob Dylan (Shelley was one of the very few people who regularly spent time "kibbitzing" with him backstage), Barbra Streisand, Bette Midler, Sting, Bruce Springsteen, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Adele and many others. Earlier in her career, Shelley was a dedicated teacher (her former elementary school student Chris Rock later became a friend), administrator and curriculum specialist in the NYC public school system. A joyful, sometimes outrageous and always supportive soul, Shelley was a mentor, humanitarian, philanthropist, champion for children, equality and creative arts, as well as a trusted business leader and the funniest, most generous and loving friend. She was a selfless, vivacious, thoughtful, warmhearted, witty, elegant and brave spirit, that brought happiness to all she met – our extraordinary MFTQ. Shelley is survived by her beloved sisters, Fran Schwartz (Ralph) and Leslie Lazar Gersten (David), brother Steven Lazar (Didi) and dear nieces and nephews. Shelley will be in our thoughts and hearts forever. Contributions may be made in her memory to Little Kids Rock, Music In Schools Today, Elton John Aids Foundation and Culture For One. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019