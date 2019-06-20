June 28, 1948 - May 14, 2019 Michelle Louise Mazurki, age 70, peacefully passed away on May 14th, 2019, in Pasadena, CA, surrounded by family and friends. Born in Glendale, CA, on June 28, 1948 to Mike Mazurki, well known TV and film character actor and Jeannette Briggs Mazurki, a syndicated columnist for the Copley Newspapers for over 30 years, Michelle attended RD White Elementary, Wilson Jr. High, and Glendale High. Classmates remember her quick wit, searing sense of humor and looming 6'2" frame in high school. After receiving her AA degree from Glendale College, she followed her parents into the entertainment industry. Michelle worked at an accounting firm, at the talent agency Bresler, Wolfe, Cota & Livingston as Office Manager, then Office Manager at the Judy Schoen & Associates where she eventually became Owner/Agent of the talent firm. Later she worked at APA as Residuals & Accounting Manager. After retiring, she was a Personal Financial Manager for Jeffery Melnick. A resident of Glendale, Los Angeles and Santa Monica through the years, Michelle also enjoyed her beach house at Mandalay Shores during her retirement and shared it with many of her friends. Michelle loved animals. Her cat of 22 years, Betty, died just two weeks before Michelle. She supported numerous animal rescues. An avid collector of one-of-a-kind art and jewelry pieces, Michelle was seldom seen without one of the several huge topaz rings she collected on her finger. Never pulling any punches, her favorite saying was "Cash is King" although some will say "Cocktails" was her signature entrance line. Her sense of humor was forever in high gear making everyone laugh with her astute observations and comments. You knew you were going to have fun if Michelle was in the room. Michelle was preceded in death by her parents, Mike and Jeannette, and her sister Mannette Mazurki. Survivors include the Welk-Roberts family, surrogate sister Tanya Welk-Roberts and best friend Jane English. A member of Glendale Presbyterian Church since 7th grade, a Memorial Service will be held there for Michelle on her birthday, Friday, June 28th at 3:00 PM. The church is located at 125 South Louise Street, Glendale, CA. Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 20 to June 23, 2019