Private family memorial services for the late Michiko Yamamoto, 87-year-old, Redondo Beach, CA born, resident of Alhambra, who passed away on January 30, 2020 will be held on March 2nd at Rose Hills Memorial Park graveside with Pastor Cory Ishida.She is survived by her loving family; daughter, Wendy Yamamoto; brother, Hideo "Toto" (Nancy) Kagawa; sister, Masayo "Mas" Nishikawa; niece, Julie (Stan) Fujii Sakai; nephews, James (Mari) Kagawa and Jon (Terri) Kagawa; she is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.Public celebration of life service will be held on Saturday March 7, 11:30 am at Almansor Court, 700 S. Almansor St., Alhambra, CA.If you would like to share your copy of a special photo with Mich, please bring it to the Celebration of life for display. Family requests casual attire. www.fukuimortuary.com 213-626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 26, 2020