Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rose Hills Company
3888 Workman Mill Rd
Whittier, CA 90601
(562) 699-0921
Resources
More Obituaries for Michiko Yamamoto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michiko Yamamoto

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michiko Yamamoto Obituary
Private family memorial services for the late Michiko Yamamoto, 87-year-old, Redondo Beach, CA born, resident of Alhambra, who passed away on January 30, 2020 will be held on March 2nd at Rose Hills Memorial Park graveside with Pastor Cory Ishida.She is survived by her loving family; daughter, Wendy Yamamoto; brother, Hideo "Toto" (Nancy) Kagawa; sister, Masayo "Mas" Nishikawa; niece, Julie (Stan) Fujii Sakai; nephews, James (Mari) Kagawa and Jon (Terri) Kagawa; she is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.Public celebration of life service will be held on Saturday March 7, 11:30 am at Almansor Court, 700 S. Almansor St., Alhambra, CA.If you would like to share your copy of a special photo with Mich, please bring it to the Celebration of life for display. Family requests casual attire. www.fukuimortuary.com 213-626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michiko's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose Hills Company
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -