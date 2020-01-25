|
February 23, 1925 - January 22, 2020 Mickey Wapner was born in Mercedes, Texas. She graduated in 1946 from the University of Texas, with a B.A. in Journalism. In her senior year, she was co-editor of the Daily Texan. Mickey moved to Los Angeles in 1946. She met and married the love of her life, Joe Wapner, who later gained fame as the Judge on "The People's Court." Long active in Democratic Party politics, she held senior positions in the campaigns of Kennedy for President in 1960, Brown for Governor in 1962, Salinger for Senate in 1964, Kennedy for President in 1968 and McGovern for President in 1972. She served as co-chair of the first California Status of Women Commission from 1963-1965. She worked professionally for the American Jewish Committee and the UCLA Graduate School of Architecture and Urban Planning. Active and vibrant until a few days before her death, she remained engaged with politics, world affairs and women's issues. She was a fiercely independent person and an early feminist. Beloved by a wide circle of family and friends, Mickey touched many with her wisdom and deep emotional intelligence. She was adored by Joe, her husband for 70 years, her children, Fred Wapner (Audrey Schlesinger), David (Edna) Miron-Wapner and Sarah Ann Wapner (deceased), four grandchildren, Gabriel (Eli) Wapner-Carter, Reli (Shani) Wapner, Samantha and Michael, and three great-grandchildren, Halen, Aura and Lyla. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Brandeis-Bardin Institute of the American Jewish University or Valley Beth Shalom Synagogue. Services will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 12:30 at Mount Sinai Memorial Park, Hollywood Hills.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020