May 16, 1924 - March 3, 2020 It is with great sadness to announce that on Tuesday, March 03, 2020, Micki Enciso went to be with the Lord. She always had a smile on her face, a memorized poem to recite, and a good clean joke to tell. Micki could be seen at the age of 95, driving her scooter around town with her racing flag attached, along with a licence plate that read, MOM OF 11. Her generous heart and easy going spirit, will sorely be missed.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020