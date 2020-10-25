April 5, 1926 - October 10, 2020 Mickie C. Spencer, née Papilli, was born April 5, 1926 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, of Antonio Papilli and Teresa Papilli, née Felace, both natives of Italy who immigrated to the United States. She was the youngest of eight children who lived into adulthood. Her Papa died when she was only nine years old; something that deeply affected her entire life. She grew up in a big family house on Cedar St. in Mahoningtown which her father constructed himself out of a barnhouse. Her brother, Peter (Pete), migrated to California and she followed with the rest of her family by car when she was 15. She met Frank Spencer shortly after beginning school at James A. Garfield High School in East Los Angeles. They courted for two years before he entered the army during WWII. He persuaded Mickie to marry him before he went off on an assignment. When Mickie and Frank rejoined each other, Mickie had saved every allotment check she received from the army as Frank's wife and with these funds they were able to put the down payment on their first house. After having their daughter and son, the family moved to Pico Rivera on July 4, 1957. She was a decades long member of the Perpetual Adoration Society at St. Hilary Catholic Church. Everyone knew and loved Mickie as the smiling waitress at The Colony Kitchen, Jim Jerome's Coffee Shop and Chef's Coffee Shop. Years after she was widowed, she even married one of her former customers, Dominick Stolo. As 80 year old newlyweds, they traveled to Italy together to see the land of their parents and ancestors.Mickie was given the joy of being a grandmother and great grandmother and lived her days in the comfort of her home. She was helped by loving caregivers and passed peacefully in the very same room of her house which her mother passed away in 1969, with both of her children were at her bedside. May she rest in peace until that day comes when all will be together renewed in Christ.Mickie is survived by her two children, Jean Ellen Tedmori and Frank Ray Spencer, Jr.; her granddaughter and husband, Jina Teresa Provensen and Christian Erik Provensen; and two great grandchildren Rhya Summer Provensen and Saydee Cleo Provensen.



