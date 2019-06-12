Mickie Watanabe, 89, passed away on June 3, 2019 in her home in Anaheim, surrounded by family. She was born to Matakichi and Miye Tazoi and grew up on their farm in Garland, Utah, with 2 surviving brothers and 4 sisters. She married Takeshi Watanabe in 1950 and they moved to California in 1957. Tak passed away in 2016 after a long illness during which Mickie took loving care of him. She is survived by her children Susan (Steve) Vandewater, Herb (Alyce) Watanabe, Mike (Holly) Watanabe; grandchildren Kimberly Watanabe, Anthony Watanabe, Kenny Vandewater; sisters Maye Chikasawa, Faye (Robert) Toma; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews; best friends Bob and Charlotte Minami, and Joe Bryan. Mickie was a natural athlete and excelled as a bowler and golfer (she once hit a hole-in-one) and was an ace pitcher in a semi-pro softball league in Salt Lake City. She was a friend to many and a gracious hostess for countless family gatherings. She will be missed by all. A memorial service will be held at Westminster Memorial Park at noon on June 17, 2019. Published in the Los Angeles Times on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary