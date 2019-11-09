Home

Mie Ino

Mie Ino Obituary
(95), passed away peacefully on October 20, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Toru Ino, and daughter, Nancy Nakagiri, and is survived by her sons, Stacy (Joyce) and Gary (Louise) Ino, son-in-law, Dan Nakagiri; grandchildren, Cindy (Erik) Matsubayashi, Cheryl Nakagiri, Lisa (Mark) Cummings), Lynn and Lauren Ino; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A funeral service will be held under the auspices of the Venice Hongwanji Buddhist Temple on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 9:30AM at the Venice Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, 12371 Braddock Dr., Culver City. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
