|
|
August 30, 1934 - December 3, 2019 Miguel Corral Ríos passed away at the age of eighty-five (85) on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at his home in Glendora, CA surrounded by loving family. Miguel was born in San José de la Boca, Durango, México and is preceded in death by his parents, José Ríos Zepeda and Asunción Corral Pineda; three brothers, Jesus, Ignacio, Luis; and two sisters, Juana Ríos Díaz and Monica Ríos Avitia. Miguel is survived by his adoring wife, Manuela Galindo, and his brother, Celestino Ríos of Chicago, Illinois. He leaves behind loving memories to be cherished by his children, José Luis Ríos of Berkeley, CA; Irma Ríos-Rodríguez of La Puente, CA; Rosa Elena Ríos of West Covina, CA; Antonia Ríos of Glendora, CA; Nellie Ríos-Parra and Sylvia Ríos of Los Angeles. His cherished grandchildren: Gabriela Ríos-Sotelo, Pia Ríos-Sotelo, Michelle Rodríguez-Solis, Audrey Rodríguez-Viramontes, Alexander Parra and Nicholas Parra. He leaves behind countless esteemed hearts that have been touched by his life. Viewing and Rosary will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019, from 6-9 pm at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 550 Glendora Avenue, La Puente, CA 91744. A Mass and Burial is scheduled for Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 9:00 am. Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. The burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 966 N. Potrero Grande Drive, Rosemead, CA 91770. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Miguel Ríos's name may be made to: El Sembrador Ministries, 20720 Marilla Street, Chatsworth, CA 91311, or www.elsembradorministries.com
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 8, 2019