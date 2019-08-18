|
May 14, 1936 - August 11, 2019 Mike Hernandez, 83, of Whittier, CA passed on Sunday, August 11, 2019, after a 7 year battle with Cancer. Born May 14, 1936 in Aurora, Illinois. He was one of 11 children born to Francisco Acosta & Maria Acosta Hernandez. He grew up in San Luis Portosi, Mexico, but Los Angeles, California became home. He began his automotive career at Downtown Ford in 1959. In 1961, Mr. Hernandez moved to Cort Fox Ford to be the Used Car Manager until 1964 when he left to work at Hollywood Dodge where he was appointed General Sales Manager. He also assisted the owner in establishing a second Dodge dealership in Upland, California becoming the General Sales Manager there. He eventually was able to become part owner of the dealership and at that time proved he was capable of running his own store.In 1969, Mr. Hernandez purchased Eastside Chrysler Plymouth in East Los Angeles - demonstrating that hard work, long hours and determination can create the most extraordinary opportunities. He turned an unprofitable venture into a profitable one. Mr. Hernandez believed there was an opportunity to position his dealership to cater to the Hispanic community. He rightly believed the Hispanic community would become a major segment of the market and convinced he was just the man to capture it. After successfully positioning his business for the Hispanic market, Chrysler Corporation approached him in 1974 and offered him a new and modern dealership in Alhambra. True to his visionary and fearless nature, Mr. Hernandez simply said: "LET'S GO".Eighteen months into this endeavor, Mr. Hernandez was contacted by George Deukmejian regarding an opportunity to purchase his Dealership in Monterey Park, which he had previously promised. Mr. Deukmejian kept his word and soon after Camino Real Chevrolet was born.On a personal note, Mr. Hernandez lived his life with a philanthropic heart. He was a firm believer that when you have the ability and capacity to help those less fortunate, it then becomes your responsibility to do so. He was a well respected leader in the Hispanic community. Families, employees, various charity groups and even strangers, Mike always made it a priority to help. As early as the 1950's, Mr. Hernandez has been involved in various youth groups and foundations including Little League Baseball, Amateur Boxing, and various police associations to name a few. He also tirelessly worked to help advise amateur and professional athletes: including Steve Howe, Manny Mota, Pedro Guerrero, 1984 Olympic Gold Medalist Paul Gonzalez, 1992 Olympic Gold Medalist Oscar De La Hoya to name a few. He took a Fatherly role guiding these athletes in their respective careers and offering his support during and after their sports careers had ended. Whenever he felt he needed to contribute to help enrich someone's life, he utilized his resources and helped out as best he could. He was a great man with an even greater heart. He had a huge passion for sports. He never missed an Angels Baseball Game and spent his weekends watching Golf tournaments, Boxing matches, and Soccer games. All vacations were Golf related.Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and never missed the opportunity to dance. He is survived by his partner of 37 years Cynthia and the children they share, Robb & Lizbeth, as well as his first wife Rose Hernandez, and their children, Michael, Thomas, and Lisa.The funeral will be held on August 20th, 2019 at the Our Lady of Angels Cathedral from 1:30-2:30pm.Procession and Rite of Committal 2:30-3:00 pm, followed by a reception in the main hall.Flowers are welcome contributions, and donations may be sent to the City of Hope.Flowers: Camino Real Chevrolet, 2401 S. Atlantic Blvd, Monterey Park, CA 91754.Donations: City of Hope, Office of Philanthropy, Attention: Michael Mayne, 1500 East Duarte Road, Duarte, CA 91010. Please make check out to City of Hope, and on the Memo line write Dr. Tanya Dorff
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 18, 2019