May 4, 1932 - July 7, 2020 On Tuesday, July 7, 2020, Mike Coppersmith, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 88 from Dementia with Parkinsonism. Mike was born on May 4, 1932 in Baltimore, MD. He spent 30 years in LBUSD as a teacher and Principal. He was known for his generosity, passion for life, and love for his family. Mike spent his last few years volunteering with Helen Sanders CatPaws. He especially loved their feline support work with the local senior centers. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to have donations go to Helen Sanders CatPaws (helensanderscatpaws.com
).