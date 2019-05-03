Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mike Sorg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mike Sorg

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mike Sorg Obituary
1943 - 2019 Mike was born in Ft. Wayne, IN, and raised in the small town of Larwell. He migrated to CA after high school, married Alicia, and joined the LAPD as an officer in Downey. Promotions led to 10 years serving in Huntington Beach, and 20 years in San Clemente, retiring as Chief of Police. He and Alicia spent 8 years touring the US and Canada in an RV until her death in 2011. He married Jen in 2017. He is survived by his wife Jen of Venice, CA; daughter Tracy Richardson of Canyon Lake, CA; son Scott Sorg of Irvine, CA; sisters Theresa and Lori; nieces, grandsons, and great-grandson. Join the Celebration of Life Service on May 11 at 11am Canyon Lake Community Church.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 3 to May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.