1943 - 2019 Mike was born in Ft. Wayne, IN, and raised in the small town of Larwell. He migrated to CA after high school, married Alicia, and joined the LAPD as an officer in Downey. Promotions led to 10 years serving in Huntington Beach, and 20 years in San Clemente, retiring as Chief of Police. He and Alicia spent 8 years touring the US and Canada in an RV until her death in 2011. He married Jen in 2017. He is survived by his wife Jen of Venice, CA; daughter Tracy Richardson of Canyon Lake, CA; son Scott Sorg of Irvine, CA; sisters Theresa and Lori; nieces, grandsons, and great-grandson. Join the Celebration of Life Service on May 11 at 11am Canyon Lake Community Church.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 3 to May 5, 2019