January 14, 1940 - March 30, 2020 Mike was known for his amazing smile, his incredible sense of humor, his huge heart and his willingness to help everyone. He went from donut maker to gas station attendant to insurance agent where he had a very successful 60-year career. He is survived by his wife Hope, the love of his life for 60 years, his son Daniel and his daughter Debby (Robert). He was blessed with 5 grandchildren: Nicole (Ryan), Stacy, Denise (Matthew), Elizabeth and Max and 2 great-grandchildren: Devin and Chloe. Mike was loved by all and will be missed by many.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 11, 2020