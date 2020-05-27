NAKAYAMA, MIKI (91) passed away on May 8, 2020 in Torrance. She is survived by her son, Parry Nakayama; nephews, Gilbert (Penny) Nishimura, Fred (Charlene) Misono, Steve Koyama, and Wes Koyama; nieces, Dee (Steve) Yasuda, Chizuko (Kenny) Endo, Elaine Gilmer, Christine (Robert) Harton, and Lily Russ; also survived by other relatives.Private services will be held at a later date. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749- 1449
Published in Los Angeles Times from May 27 to May 31, 2020.